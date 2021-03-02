Hogwarts Legacy will include trans-inclusive character creation, according to report

Hogwarts Legacy will feature a transgender-inclusive character creator, according to a new report.

Sources "familiar with the game's development" told Bloomberg that the upcoming Harry Potter RPG will allow players to customize their character's body type, voice and gender placement for school dormitories.

According to these sources, players will be allowed to choose either a masculine or feminine voice, regardless of their character's body type, and will get to choose whether they want to be a 'witch' or a 'wizard', with the latter choice placing them in the applicable dormitory and affecting how other characters address them.

A more inclusive wizarding world

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Bloomberg reports that this inclusion was a push by some members of the Hogwarts Legacy development team, following controversial comments made by J.K. Rowling, the creator of the series, around transgender subjects.

"As a result, some members of the Hogwarts Legacy development team have fought to make the game as inclusive as possible, pushing for the character customization and even for a transgender character to be added," the report says. "There was resistance from management at first, the people familiar with the project said, but currently the character customization is included in the game."

Harry Potter Legacy is an open-world adventure game set in the Harry Potter universe – specifically, at the beloved wizarding school of Hogwarts in the 1800s.

Initially, due to release in 2021, Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed to 2022, with developer Avalanche Software saying the game needed more time to be ready for release.