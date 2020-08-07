Hisense South Africa releases three new smartphones

As part of a big virtual product launch, Hisense revealed three new Infinity H smartphones which it has brought to South Africa.

All three are a lot cheaper than the top of the range phones from companies like Samsung and Apple, but they provide pretty good smartphone quality for their affordable price.

The Infinity H40, H40 Lite, and Infinity H40 Rock are all designed with specific users in mind.

While these are all 4G phones, as part of the launch Hisense also said it will be bringing its 5G offering, the F50, to South Africa soon.

Infinity H40

The flagship phone is where Hisense put their efforts with a 6.53-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,340.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor and 4GB RAM, it has the power to complete day-today tasks and more.

The 128 GB storage is more than enough space for all your apps, pictures and videos.

The camera is also pretty impressive, as the company built it with our everyday photographer in mind, with a rear quad-camera system with a 48MP main lens and AI photographic capability and 25MP front-facing camera.

Powered by Android 10, the interface and experience is much what you'd expect from any Android phone.

Infinity H40 Lite

The budget option of the already budget group, is a less flashy version of its older sibling.

It has a 6.52-inch 1,600 x 720 LCD display, a slower processing chip, 3GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

The camera is also lower-quality, with 13MP main lens and 8MP wide sensor.

Infinity H40 Rock

As the name implies, this phone is durable. The rugged version of the H40 is for those who need something a bit stronger.

It's got much the same specs as the H40 except its powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core chip and 4GB RAM.

The big selling point for the Rock is its battery life. The company claims it can last four days between charges because of its combined 10,010mAh battery.

The way they've managed this is through having a 5,510mAh built-in battery and 4,500mAh armour case battery which can be attached to the back of the phone.

The camera is also a bit simpler with a 13 MP main lens supported by 2MP macro and depth lenses.

Price

The phones are already available across the country,

The Infinity H40 is priced at R6,999, the H40 Lite at R3,499 and the H40 Rock at R4,999.