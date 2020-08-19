Hisense Laser TV claims to be good for your eyes

TVs were central to the family home in the 1950s (or 1980s if you're South African) and while their popularity has waned with the introduction of tablets and computers, the global lockdowns and impressive increase in versatility of TVs has seen a resurgence in their use.

With more of us inside with our eyes glued to various screens, the increase in eye strain has also become apparent.

Hisense's Laser TV has tried to combat this by creating a TV that is more "eye-friendly" so you can keep playing games, binging series or doing online classes without the eventual headache.

Hisene recommend their Laser TV in 80-inch (80L5) or 100-inch (100L5F and 100LN60D) for the true home-entertainment experience.

How it works

Hisense explain that their TVs have reflective light. The image you see on the screen is reflected instead of screened directly into your eyes.

This is more consistent with how human visual perception works and is therefore easier on the eyes. This means they will be comfortable even after long viewing sessions.

Other specs

The Hisense Laser TVs offer 4K picture quality, an easy operations interface powered by Vidaa U and X-Fusion technology to deliver more natural colours and 25 000+ hours of entertainment.

The sound is delivered by 14 built-in speakers and a JBL subwoofer, which offer an immersive sound experience.

Price

Both sizes are available at Makro, HiFi Corp, Hirsch's, Takealot, Kloppers, Tafelberg Furnishers, Rectron, Atlas and Esquire.

The 80" comes in at R39, 999, the 100L5F 100"at R99,999 and 100LN60D 100" at R129,999.