Here's what South Africa watched on Netflix in 2020

This has been Netflix's year in South Africa. The company more than doubled its amount of subscribers as people retreated inside for lockdown.
Users signed up for all the local and international content across a huge number of genres, and most of the time were not disappointed.
From big international lockdown hits like Tiger King to homegrown series like Blood and Water, there was nothing South Africans weren't keen to watch.
Here is what we all liked to watch this year.
South Africa's longest running favourites
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- Blood & Water
- Money Heist
- Modern Family
- Love is Blind
- Sex Education
- The Queen's Gambit
- Lucifer
- Emily in Paris
- The Stranger
- Ozark
- Umbrella Academy
- Spencer Confidential
- Dynasty
- Family Feud South Africa
Best in Comedy
- Space Force: Season 1
- Hubie Halloween
- Holidate
- Work It
- The Sleepover
- Emily in Paris: Season 1
- The Wrong Missy
- Coffee & Kareem
- Love Wedding Repeat
- Desperados.
Best in Action
- Warrior Nun: Season 1
- The Old Guard, Extraction
- Bloodshot, Project Power
- The Losers
- Bad Boys for Life
- Spider Man: Far From Home
- Charlie's Angels
- Lost Bullet
Best in Drama
- A Fall From Grace
- Blood & Water: Season 1
- Ratched:Season1
- The Queen's Gambit: Limited Series
- Enola Holmes
- Rebecca
- Lucifer:Season 5
- Barbarians:Season 1
- The Last Thing He Wanted
Best in Fantasy
- Locke & Key: Season 1
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Cursed: Season 1
- The Letter for the King: Season 1
- Always a Witch: Season 2
- A Choo
- The School Nurse Files: Season1
- The Protector: Season 3
- The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1
- The Protector: Season 4
Best in Thriller
- Fatal Affair
- Spenser Confidential
- Cypher: Season 1
- Money Heist: Part 4
- Dangerous Lies
- The Last Days of American Crime
- Rogue City
- 8
- Dark Desire: Season 1
- Night Hunter
Best in Documentary
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
- The Social Dilemma
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
- Coronavirus Explained
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 1
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 1
- World's Most Wanted: Season 1