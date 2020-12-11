Here's what South Africa watched on Netflix in 2020

This has been Netflix's year in South Africa. The company more than doubled its amount of subscribers as people retreated inside for lockdown.

Users signed up for all the local and international content across a huge number of genres, and most of the time were not disappointed.

From big international lockdown hits like Tiger King to homegrown series like Blood and Water, there was nothing South Africans weren't keen to watch.

Here is what we all liked to watch this year.

South Africa's longest running favourites

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Blood & Water

Money Heist

Modern Family

Love is Blind

Sex Education

The Queen's Gambit

Lucifer

Emily in Paris

The Stranger

Ozark

Umbrella Academy

Spencer Confidential

Dynasty

Family Feud South Africa

Best in Comedy

Space Force: Season 1

Hubie Halloween

Holidate

Work It

The Sleepover

Emily in Paris: Season 1

The Wrong Missy

Coffee & Kareem

Love Wedding Repeat

Desperados.

Best in Action

Warrior Nun: Season 1

The Old Guard, Extraction

Bloodshot, Project Power

The Losers

Bad Boys for Life

Spider Man: Far From Home

Charlie's Angels

Lost Bullet

Best in Drama

A Fall From Grace

Blood & Water: Season 1

Ratched:Season1

The Queen's Gambit: Limited Series

Enola Holmes

Rebecca

Lucifer:Season 5

Barbarians:Season 1

The Last Thing He Wanted

Best in Fantasy

Locke & Key: Season 1

Jumanji: The Next Level

Cursed: Season 1

The Letter for the King: Season 1

Always a Witch: Season 2

A Choo

The School Nurse Files: Season1

The Protector: Season 3

The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1

The Protector: Season 4

Best in Thriller

Fatal Affair

Spenser Confidential

Cypher: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 4

Dangerous Lies

The Last Days of American Crime

Rogue City

8

Dark Desire: Season 1

Night Hunter

Best in Documentary