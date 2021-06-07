Here’s the GoldenEye 007 remake you’ve been waiting for

The GoldenEye 007 remake you’ve been waiting for has finally been released, but not in the way you might have expected. All of the levels from the classic N64 title have been recreated in Far Cry 5, giving you a brand new reason to download Ubisoft’s 2018 release.

PSN user Perfect-Dark1982 recreated the GoldenEye maps using Far Cry 5’s extensive level creation tools which include assets from a massive selection of Ubisoft titles (including Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs). The GoldenEye levels are available to download and play right now through the game’s Arcade mode.

Unfortunately, even with Far Cry 6 coming out soon, we wouldn't get your hopes set on a true next-gen GoldenEye 007 experience. Unlike most games in the Far Cry franchise to date, Far Cry 6 will lack a map editor at launch, though given how much creators and players seem to love the mode we might see it return in some form in the future.

How to play the GoldenEye remake in Far Cry 5

If you want to know how to play this GoldenEye 007 remake for yourself through Far Cry 5, here's how to do it.

If you’re playing on PlayStation you’ll want to look up the user 'Perfect-Dark1982' in Far Cry 5’s Arcade mode. From there you should see their level creations, including the GoldenEye level remakes.

Alternatively, if you’re playing Far Cry 5 on PC or Xbox you’ll want to look for the 'GE64' maps from user 'MapSwapper2' who has ported the levels over to those platforms.