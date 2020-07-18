Here’s the cheapest full HD Chromebook and businesses will love it

Acer Chromebook 315 - $199 from Walmart

(roughly £160)

At this price point, there's nothing about the Acer Chromebook 315 worth complaining about. This super-cheap laptop has plenty of power and storage for any standard business task you might need to perform.

There’s not much that you can criticize about the Acer Chromebook 315 (otherwise known as the CB315-3H-C36A). It's listed in the professional section of Acer's website, and for good reason: it's a solid choice for businesses.

It's extremely cheap, at $199 (roughly £160) from Walmart, and also has plenty of storage and system memory: 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC (plenty for Chrome OS ).

Its entry-level Intel Celeron N4020 processor might be a bit underwhelming, but everything else - including the UHD Graphics 600 video controller - is more than adequate for any standard office task.

This Chromebook also boasts a 15.6-inch full HD display and a dedicated numeric keypad, which is always a plus.

In terms of connectivity and expansion capabilities, there’s plenty to like as well. The Chromebook 315 features a microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac, and two USB Type-A ports.

It also has two USB Type-C ports, one of which supports DisplayPort over USB-C and charging, which means you can use a compatible Type-C portable battery charger .

Acer claims its three-cell battery can last for a staggering 12.5 hours which, if true, is more than most business laptops out there. If your daily routine entails firing up Gmail , watching a bit of Youtube, messaging over Slack and editing a few Google Sheets , it'll certainly have you covered.

It's also worth considering the CB315-3HT-C6XF , a slightly more expensive version that comes with a touchscreen for only $229.

