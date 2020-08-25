Here’s the cheapest color laser printer in stock right now

Lexmark C2425DW - £129.99 / $299.99

Color laser printers are currently more expensive than they have been in the past, but we've sniffed out the cheapest option available (that's currently in stock). It prints 23 pages per minute, features a large paper tray and a compact footprint, so check it out!

How cheap can a brand new color laser printer be? It turns out, in the post-pandemic new era, far less affordable than before - and in some cases, double the price.

The cheapest color laser printer we found available in stock today is the single-function (as opposed to multi-function) Lexmark C2425DW.

It boasts a printing speed of 23 pages per minute, far higher than any inkjet printer in this price range and also features USB, wireless and Gigabit Ethernet connectors, making it a great printer for SMBs as well.

Add in automatic duplex printing, a large paper tray, tiny footprint and fast processor and this genuinely looks like an amazing printer deal.

Hidden extras

However, this deal might not be as sweet as it seems, given the price of the consumables.

The printer only comes with starter black (750-page) and color (500-page) cartridges. Purchasing a full set of high capacity printer cartridges (2500-page color and 3000-page black) will cost you about twice as much as the printer itself.

So, while the C2425DW is cheap in the short term, its total cost of ownership and cost per print is quite high - probably up there with the most expensive on the market (even if you don't have to buy a new drum).

Gone are the days, though, where it's cheaper for businesses to buy a new printer every time they run out of toner; great for your accountant, but not so great for the environment.

Bear in mind