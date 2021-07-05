Halo Infinite multiplayer beta details will be shared ‘ahead of time’, says 343 Industries

Developer 343 Industries has said that details of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta or “flight” that’s due to take place this summer (from July to September) won’t be dropped on players out of the blue.

343 Industries community manager John Junyszek took to Twitter to say that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer technical preview details will be made “ahead of time” and that “it will not be a surprise” announcement.

Junyszek did stress, however, that those who are interested in playing the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta will need to be registered as a Halo Insider.

In terms of when the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta could take place, Junyszek said the team is “constantly evaluating the flighting build” and that the “exact timing is dictated by development realities”. Once a firm date has been locked in, though, Junyszek said 343 Industries would let everyone know.

Due to complications caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, 343 Industries has had to scale back its plans for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer test, which means the number of players who will get to experience the next chapter of the series’ multiplayer will be more limited.

Still, after the game’s multiplayer reveal at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021, anticipation is pleasingly high for a series that has arguably had more than a few missteps since Bungie handed the reins to 343 Industries back in 2007.

How to sign up to Halo Waypoint and Halo Insider

If you want to be part of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, head to Halo Waypoint and near the top of the page you should see the option to ‘Signup’ to the program.

Click the button and then fill in the form you see onscreen. You’ll need to have an Xbox account and either a PC or an Xbox to sign up for testing sessions. We’d also recommend you double-check the agreements that you have to sign. The whole process should take less than five minutes.

Wake me, when you need me

Halo Infinite still doesn’t have a firm release date, but Microsoft’s first-party exclusive is due to release on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC sometime during “Holiday 2021”, which falls between November and early January. However, many are tipping the game to launch sometime in November of this year, particularly as the game’s 20 year anniversary takes place on November 15, 2021.

Halo Infinite will also launch on Xbox Game Pass day one for subscribers, and the series’ multiplayer mode will be free-to-play for the very first time. The game will also support 120fps for those with compatible displays.