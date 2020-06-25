Halo Infinite just dropped one major plot point – and it has to do with Halo Wars 2

Halo Infinite (also known as Halo 6) just saw one massive plot point leaked on the official Halo Twitter account.

@Halo posted a clip of an incoming audio transmission, with the caption "SIGNAL DETECTED". The clip sounds like the usual kind of ominous rambling we usually get from villains in sci-fi franchises, with one major tidbit towards the end – namely, that the villains in Halo Infinite will be none other than the Banished:

"The hour approaches. Our forces occupy the Ring. Within hours, it will be under our control. Humanity will burn. Defiance will be all but a memory. No more prophets. No more lies. We stand together. Brothers, to the end. We are his will. We are his legacy. We are the Banished."

Wait, who?

Who are the Banished? They first appeared as a playable faction in Halo Wars 2, and are separatists that left the Covenant – the usual baddies – to form their own mercenary organization, with a Brute warlord at its head. The Banished is largely made up by other Brutes, with a smattering of other Covenant races included too.

This will be the first time they appear in a mainline Halo game, but you can be sure Master Chief will be on the receiving end of their firearms.

The audio clip mentions the Banished occupying one of the 'Rings' – massive, planet-sized structures built by the long-lost Forerunner civilization, with hugely destructive power. Usual Halo fare, then, and the kind that on Xbox Series X will no doubt be gorgeously rendered.

We're set to get a better look at the game at the upcoming Xbox Series X game showcase in July, along with a host of other XSX titles. Fans will be eagerly awaiting some actual gameplay footage, after a distinct lack of in-depth footage at the game reveal Xbox hosted back in May. The hour approaches indeed.

