Halo Infinite delay means you'll get the 'game you deserve', according to developer

Earlier in December, we learned that Halo Infinite will release in late 2021, following an indefinite delay of its original November 2020 release date.

While many fans may have been left disappointed by the news that the next Halo won't release until a year after it was intended to, according to 343 Industries the wait will be worth it in the end.

In a recent development update post on Halo Waypoint, 343 Industries head Bonnie Ross assured fans that Halo Infinite's delay means that the developer can give fans "the Halo game you deserve".

"2021 will be a big year for the Halo franchise," Ross wrote. "As we recently announced, Halo Infinite will release in fall of 2021. I realize the wait has been difficult, and I assure you that the team wants the game in your hands as soon as possible, but they also want to deliver something special…the Halo game you deserve.

"Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and most importantly your words of support to the team," the studio head continues. "I cannot express how grateful I am for the Halo community and the encouragement you’ve expressed to us. It has lifted us up and provided us the fuel to keep going. As you saw from the recent blog post, the team is making tremendous progress and is SO eager to show you more."

Worth the wait

Halo Infinite is now due to release in "Fall 2021" (between September and November) for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Initially, the new Halo was intended to be the next-generation Xbox's flagship launch title, releasing on or around November 10. However, developer 343 Industries announced the game was being delayed in August 2020, citing that "it is not sustainable" to release in 2020 and instead would release in 2021.

Earlier this month, the developer tightened this release window, confirming it is targetting a release window of late 2021. But, given the unpredictability of the global situation, it's possible this window may still be subject to change - which we saw with Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us 2.

But, at least for now, Halo fans have a clear idea when they can finally get their hands on the next chapter of Master Chief's journey.