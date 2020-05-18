GTA V free on Epic Games until May 21

For a limited time only GTA V, the latest in the legacy series of Grand Theft Auto games, is completely free thanks to Epic Games opening their store vault.

At first, rumours of the game being free were met with doubt but a quick visit to Epic Games store proved it was real.

Until Thursday, May 21 the Premium Edition of the action-adventure, game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games, can be added to your library without costing a cent.

Grand Theft Auto online users recently experienced issues due to the high volume of new players, as a result of the free game offer. Rockstar Support said the team is working on resolving these issues, especially for PC players.

According to Epic Games, the Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition includes the complete GTA V story, Grand Theft Auto Online and all existing gameplay upgrades and content. You will also get the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, the fastest way to jumpstart your criminal empire.

GTA V has long been lauded for being one of the best games of the decade, winning awards and becoming a best-seller just days after its release, back in 2013.

Instead of its usual price tag of $24.99 or roughly R461, enthusiasts can bag the nostalgic title for nothing, as long as the order is placed within the next four days.

Already have the game? Check out our guide on how to get started.