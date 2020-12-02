Great tech holiday gifts under R600

Christmas is just around the corner and the most expensive shopping season is coming with it.
If you're looking out for presents for your nearest and dearest who love a bit of tech, finding something affordable is near impossible.
Gaming consoles will break the bank and even headphones these days are out of control.
We've found the few items that are under R600 that are actually worth gifting this year.
DStv WiFi Connector | R199
If you have a DStv Explora and Catch-Up, you need to expand your horizons by connecting to the internet. This WiFi connector opens up a whole world of series and movies that you're missing out on. View Deal
Wireless Earbuds |
R499 R374 | 25% off
Wireless earbuds are a must-have but they often cost an arm and a leg. These come with 3 size earpieces, 9 hours of music and 10m transmission distance. Making them affordable and practical.
Ziva 4-in-1 Holiday Gaming Bundle |R599
This one's for the gamers. With an adjustable gaming headset, quiet and comfortable keyboard, responsive mouse and non-slip mousepad. The one year warranty isn't a bad add as well. View Deal
Volkano Phonic Bluetooth Headphones |
R499 R380 | Save 23%
These bluetooth headphones mean you can listen without the hassle of wires. With 10 hours of work time, you can spend the whole day listening to music without interruption. View Deal
Shower Speaker | R299
Not suitable for parties but great for a shower party, this speaker is a great gift. Waterproof, with bluetooth, this little speaker also doubles as a phone stand for next to your bed. View Deal
Nostalgic Gamer Power Bank |
R399 R299 | Save 25%
In South Africa power banks are always a useful gift. This one is especially novel with its old-school puzzle. So when you're stuck having to recharge in the dark, you won't be bored. The 4000mAh gives you a great charge at decent speed. View Deal