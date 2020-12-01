Graphic cards are expensive in South Africa

South Africans are used to tech costing an arm and a leg, with prices in the country often being well above their overseas counterparts. One area where we're really hit hard is with graphic cards.

Graphic cards are not cheap to begin with but when comparing the price of these cards in South Africa to the US, it is clear that a trip overseas would probably be a cheaper way purchase some graphic cards.

For the sake of comparison, we've picked the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series to consider.

In the US, the 3090 starts at $1,499, the 3080 starts at $699 and the 3070 starts at $499.

Without adding costs of shipping or VAT and doing a direct currency conversion, these roughly come to R23,000, R10,700 and R7,700.

However, on Evetech the cheapest 3090 comes to R38,999, the cheapest 3080 is R19,199 and the cheapest 3070 is R13,299.

Although platforms selling these items need to account for shipping costs, taxes, bank conversion fees and profits, these are still a tough jump that is hurting South Africans pockets.