Google Workspace is bringing some big changes to your favourite apps

Google has unveiled a new look for a number of its most popular apps as it gears up to roll out the next version of G Suite.

Now known as Google Workspace, the company's online collaboration platform contains many of its most well-known offerings, including the likes of Gmail, Google Docs and Google Meet.

And now the first look at how the new platform will change things has officially been released, giving users a taste of the future of using Google's tools online.

Google Workspace redesign

Many users have now reported seeing new icons for many Google Workspace apps already rolling out, some apparently ahead of schedule, across desktop and Android.

Most striking is the new logo for Gmail, marking the first major departure away from the iconic white and red envelope design in the service's history. The envelope itself is largely gone, replaced by a multi-coloured M that only resembles the former logo.

There's also a colourful new Google Meet icon that incorporates the four colours of the Google logo, whilst keeping green as the main colour in a nod to its origins as Hangouts, with a similar scheme in the new Google Chat icon, which now uses message chat bubbles in place of the format @ logo, as well as now featuring a new, larger status bar.

Finally, Google Drive also gets a slight colour boost thanks to a new splash of red, with the main change coming in how the icon is shaped, now featuring slightly softer, rounded edges than before.

Google Workspace features all the old favorites - Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet etc. - but according to Google, offers a more “deeply integrated user experience”.

In essence, Google has improved the interoperability of its various productivity services, blurring the lines between each product for a more fluid feel.

The company has also introduced a new service tier, called Business Plus, which features “enhanced security and management controls”.

