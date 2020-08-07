Google Pixel 4a is off to a strong start, as the cheap phone sells out on Amazon

The Google Pixel 4a is flying off virtual shelves and has already sold out on Amazon after pre-orders opened on Monday, August 3.

Google’s budget smartphone packs in all the desirable features that make the Pixel range so appealing, such as a fantastic camera that excels at low-light photography, and a stock version of Android OS.

The phone has proven to be such a hit, that it’s already become the ‘#1 Best Seller’ on Amazon’s unlocked cellphones list and is currently unavailable.

For $349.99 / £349 / AU$599, the Google Pixel 4a sports a 5.81-inch screen, 6GB of RAM and is powered by a Snapdragon 730G. There’s only one color available, Just Black, but that hasn’t stopped people from pre-ordering the phone in their droves.

With phones continuing to attract a more premium price tag with each new iteration, there’s a sizable gap in the market for capable, cheaper phones to dominate. Apple has also set its sights on capturing the consumer who’s after a phone that won’t cost the Earth with its iPhone SE, which is significantly more affordable than other iPhone models.

Cheap and cheerful

We believe Google could be onto a winner with the Google Pixel 4a and enjoyed its compact size, clean interface and great point-and-shoot camera in our review. It isn’t perfect, though, as the battery life could be better, and we noted that the phone feels rather cheap in the hand.

We're expecting to see another phone from Google in the coming months: the Google Pixel 5. This likely won't match the low price tag of the Pixel 4a, however, as it will likely warrant a more high-end price tag.