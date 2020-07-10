Google officially reveals new Nest smart speaker following FCC leak

UPDATE: Following the leak detailed below, Google has now officially lifted the veil on its new and improved Nest smart speaker by releasing the above image. As you can see from that photo, the redesigned Nest speaker has adopted the mesh fabric styling of the Google Nest Mini. The device, which stands upright, once again features hidden LED lights under the aforementioned fabric. Our original article continues below.

Over the last month or so, we've been hearing rumors about a Google Home successor in the works, and thanks to images discovered within a new FCC listing (listed under the model number GXCA6) by the Android TV Guide Twitter account, we now have our first look at the purported device.

Reportedly dubbed Google Nest, the redesigned smart speaker is very similar in styling to the already released Google Nest Mini, sporting a classy fabric mesh over revamped body that's now more square in its implementation.

Recently certified by the FCC, here is our first look at GXCA6, the new @Google Nest Speaker, replacing the original Google Home. 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ltp1quPFqcJuly 9, 2020

In keeping with the Nest Mini, the new Nest appears to retain the smaller device's mic mute switch, which should provide comfort to those who value their privacy.

We can also see that Google has opted to place a hole on the unit where users will be able to plug in the device's power adapter (also pictured}.

We can't imagine that Google would choose to make the hole so blatantly visible on the top of the device, and combined with the rubberised portion of the speaker in the tweet's second image, we have to assume the device will stand upright.

The smart speaker's audio should sound great, too – according to 9to5Google, the Google Nest is expected to feature larger speaker drivers than its predecessor, which should result in improved audio quality from the device.

At present, Google has yet to reveal pricing or availability for the new Nest speaker, however, we will keep you updated on any developments as they occur.