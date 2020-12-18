Google is shutting down Android Things

Google has announced it will be shutting down Android Things for non-commercial use.

The day determined for pulling the plug is January, 5 2021. From this point on, the console will no longer allow new projects to be created using NXP i.MX7D and Raspberry Pi 3B.

For a year after this date, developers can still use the console to build images and serve OTA updates for their existing projects, before it is turned off completely.

This is another in the line of projects Google has shut over the years.

This project began in 2015 as Brillo before being changed to Android Things a year later. It was meant to run as an underlying protocol on connected devices such as speakers and security cameras.

While Google tried to refocus and get the system back on track, it proved unpopular with most and ultimately an unsuccessful venture.