Google Drive for Windows 10 is getting some big changes

Windows 10 users looking to boost their cloud storage systems have been given a new option by Google.

The tech giant has announced it plans to launch Google Drive for desktop, a new unified storage service built on its Drive File Stream app for Google Suite enterprise users.

Google Drive for desktop will look to replace the existing Google Drive app for Windows 10, and combine the company's two existing sync solutions - Drive File Stream, which was built for business cloud users, and Backup and Sync, which targeted consumers.

Google Drive for desktop

In a blog post, the company noted how the new Google Drive for desktop service now looks to combine the "best and most used" features from both Drive File Stream and Backup and Sync, with a release date schedule for later in 2021 - although users can sign up to trial the new service in beta now.

This includes features such as syncing folders like Documents or Desktop or Drive storage, uploading from USB devices, uploading photos and videos to either Google Photos or Google Drive, and support for multiple accounts.

Google says the changes have come about due to a number of Google Workspace customers deploying both sync solutions, which can cause confusion for both IT departments and end users alike.

As of version 45, Drive File Stream will also be officially known as Google Drive for desktop, helping clear up this confusion. Google says it will also provide three months’ notice for Google Workspace admins and end users before the deadline to transition to Drive for desktop, so there's no need to worry about being caught off guard.

Drive for desktop is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, Nonprofits customers, and users with personal Accounts.