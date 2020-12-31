Google Cloud Print to go out with 2020

2020 is ending and so is another Google product. Google Cloud Print will no longer be supported by the platform from Friday, December 31.

The function was created to support a printing framework from ChromeOS when it launched. This cloud based printing companion made it possible for those using ChromeOS to print, but also required printers to be cloud ready which wasn't always the case.

In 2010 when it launched, not all printers could connect to the internet, making this a bit of a pain for those who had hopped on the ChromeOS bandwagon.

Since most people weren't willing to buy a new printer to use this service, Google quickly gave ChromeOS its own printing service that could work on a local network.

This made Google Cloud, their quick patch solution, obsolete.

Google announced last year it was taking the plunge to shut down this service as there are very few who still use it. The time has finally come, with Google recommending those last stragglers switch to printing to ChromeOS devices or use another OS's own printing structure.