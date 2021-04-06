Google Chrome is making it far, far easier to share pages

Google has made it incredibly easy to share content from Chrome in iOS and Android. Now the company is making sharing similarly simple for users of the desktop version of its browser.

The latest Canary build of Chrome sees hints at the impending arrival of the Sharing Hub. This is something that will already be familiar to mobile users, and while it is currently a work in progress, it seems that sharing is about to get a whole lot easier on the desktop.

Find out how to enable Chrome dark mode

You can also give your inbox a new look with Gmail dark mode

Check out our guide to the best anonymous browsers

Ultimately, the Chrome Sharing Hub will be making its way to all desktop platforms – Windows, macOS, Linux and Chrome OS. For now, though, there are only signs of it for Apple and Microsoft's desktop operating systems.

While it's not currently clear exactly what form the desktop implementation of the hub will take, it should closely mimic the one found in iOS and Android, and will be accessible from both the three-dot menu and the omnibox in Chrome.

The desktop version is likely to be very similar to the mobile version of the Sharing Hub, but there will undoubtedly be some differences. The iOS and Android versions let users share links via any supported app that is installed, take a screenshot, copy a link to the clipboard, generate a QR code, share to another device signed into the same Google account, or print the pages. Not all of these options are appropriate for the desktop, but until the feature officially launches, we'll just have to guess at how Google will implement things.

Sharing is caring

To try out the new desktop Sharing Hub as soon as possible, you will need to be running the experimental – and potentially unstable – Canary build of Chrome. Once it's installed, you'll need to enable a couple of optional settings:

Launch Chrome Canary and visit chrome://flags Search for Desktop Sharing Hub in App Menu and then use the drop-down menu to select Enabled Repeat for the Desktop Sharing Hub in Omnibox setting Click the Relaunch button to restart Chrome

Unfortunately, the feature is not available to test out just at the moment, but with these settings enabled in Chrome Canary, you will get access to it as soon as it is launched for testing.

Via MSPoweruser