Google Art Filter keeps you cultured

Step into the world of Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo with Google's coolest new innovation: The Art Filer.

Face filters have long been popular among social media users. Rather than using them to catfish and annoy people, educate yourself around the world's most famous pieces of art.

Be the Girl with a Pearl Earring for a moment and dive into the artwork's history.

Art Filter allows you to 'wear' a traditional Samurai helmet or an Ancient Egyptian necklace, all the while enjoying their cultural background.

"Thanks to our partners who make their amazing collections available online, we were able to create five educational and fun 3D-modelled augmented reality filters based on iconic paintings, objects and accessories from all over the world," said Google in a statement.

Available in the Google Arts and Culture app, have some educational fun the next time you're bored or have nothing to do.

How it works

Using Google's AI Principles, social, security, privacy and scientific rigor were top priorities.

"Art Filter applies Machine Learning based image processing because making this kind of AR feature possible needs a sophisticated anchoring of the virtual content to the real world," said Google.

The images are not stored unless the they are saved or shared with friends and it runs completely on the user's device, Google assures.

The filter applies the artifact organically on the user's head or face and reacts to facial expressions.

Where to download it

Open the free Google Arts & Culture app for Android or iOS and tap the rainbow camera icon at the bottom of the homepage.