The Golden Globes 2021 nominations show it's been a weird year for TV and movies

The Golden Globe 2021 nominations are in, and the diversity of nominees is improved in some categories from 2020's awards, even if omissions remain. One year after the Golden Globes nominated no female film directors in its best director category, three have made the cut – Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Regina King (One Night in Miami) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, which comes to Hulu in the US on February 19).
Netflix's Mank, the somewhat indulgent film about the making of Citizen Kane, gets a number of nominations. In fact, between Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix has two of the five movies nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama. That makes sense when you consider the fact that many theaters have been closed over the past year.
The most notable omission in the film categories is arguably that of Delroy Lindo, who blew us away in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods for Netflix last year. He didn't get nominated on the acting side, but Jared Leto did, for recently-released crime picture The Little Things (which currently has 48% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes).
In TV, it's hard not to look at the categories and wonder if the pandemic has made for a slightly lesser year. Nonetheless, big hitters like The Queen's Gambit, Small Axe and Normal People got the credit they deserve – as did The Mandalorian, which is nominated for Best Television Drama.
Still, a major omission on the TV side is Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You, which made TechRadar's list of the best TV shows of 2020, and deserved a shout here.
The Golden Globe is traditionally considered an early predictor of the Oscars, but on some occasions in recent years, that hasn't been the case. Last year, Best Drama went to 1917. At the Oscars, Parasite won instead.
The 2021 Golden Globes will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and will air on February 28 at 5PM PT on NBC. When we get closer to the time, we'll let you know the easiest way to stream the Golden Globes anywhere in the world.
Here are the nominees:
- Best Netflix movies
- Best Disney Plus movies
- What we thought of The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO Max)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Ratched (Netflix)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Great (Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (CBC)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Al Pacino (Hunters)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Normal People (Hulu/BBC)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)
- The Undoing (HBO)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
- Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Here's the weirdest category, which throws loads of supporting performances into one big bracket:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- John Boyega (Small Axe)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
- Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
And now for the film categories, which you'll find below.
Best Director
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Palm Springs
- Music
- The Prom
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Another Round
- La Llorona
- The Life Ahead
- Minari
- Two of Us
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Promising Young Woman
- Mank
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- The Father
- Nomadland
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat
- Tenet – Ludwig Göransson
- News of the World – James Newton Howard
- Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Soul– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- 'Fight for You' from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
- 'Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
- 'Io Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
- 'Speak Now', One Night in Miami – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- 'Tigress & Tweed' from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq