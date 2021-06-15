GoDaddy launches payment processing services for SMBs

GoDaddy has announced the launch of a new payment solution called GoDaddy Payments that allows GoDaddy Websites + Marketing and Managed WordPress WooCommerce customers to handle all of their commerce transactions directly through GoDaddy.

The GoDaddy Payments solution has been built using the technology and teams from US-based payment processor Poynt, following the acquisition back in December 2020.

With the new solution, GoDaddy’s eCommerce customers are treated with a fast and secure way of getting paid.

GoDaddy payments

GoDaddy Payments integrates with Websites + Marketing and GoDaddy-powered Managed WordPress WooCommerce sites, thus GoDaddy customers can now manage all orders, payments and refunds, alongside every other aspect of their online business, from one dashboard.

When asked to comment on the launch, Osama Bedier, GoDaddy’s President of Commerce said: "GoDaddy is hyper focused on empowering our customers to sell everywhere with a single solution in a seamlessly intuitive experience.

"GoDaddy Payments represents a major step towards centralizing every tool and service a business needs to successfully sell online. Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to accelerating our efforts."

The setup process allows GoDaddy customers to begin using the payment solution to process their customers' transactions in minutes. Payments are processed with funds deposited into users' bank accounts the next business day.

The GoDaddy Payments solution adds to the domain registrar firm’s suite of commerce and online store capabilities, including website builder services, digital marketing, marketplace syndication, social integrations, and beyond.

The new feature accepts all major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover for a low transaction fee, with no long-term contracts, no monthly minimums or any hidden fees, the company revealed in a press release.

GoDaddy Payments is part of GoDaddy's expanding commerce platform that will include in-person payment capabilities for seamless online and offline shopping experiences later this year.

Via ZDNet