GoDaddy launches corporate domain name service

GoDaddy has announced that large companies are now able to manage their domain names via its new service.

GoDaddy Corporate Domains (GCD) promises to deliver a secure, intuitive and powerful domain management solution for enterprise-level domain name portfolios.

Led by industry experts, GCD will provide a range of services to enterprise-level firms, enabling them to reduce costs, lower risk and optimize their portfolios. Domain name strategy development and portfolio rightsizing are among the solutions available and a dedicated client success manager will be on-hand to support each customer.

Good to go

Larger companies can have thousands of domain names, many of which are misconfigured or redundant. As such, traditional domain name registrars may not be suitable.

With GCD, brands gain access to a portfolio auditing solution to help them evaluate each of their domains by cost, traffic statistics and overall brand value. Domain name sales, acquisition and recovery services are also available.

The launch of the corporate domain service builds off GoDaddy’s acquisition of corporate domain consulting firm Brandsight back in February.

The Brandsight platform underpins much of the GCD solution, allowing corporations to benefit from intuitive workflows and next-generation portfolio management capabilities.

"Corporate domain portfolios can't use traditional domain management tools. They need a solution that provides access to unique data to enable informed decisions, like identifying which domains are essential and which can be allowed to lapse. That's why we created GoDaddy Corporate Domains," said Roger Chen, GoDaddy’s President of Domain Registrars and Investors.

"The superior technology we offer provides valuable insights quickly, which is complemented by world-class support. Combining Brandsight's platform with GoDaddy's immense reach and resources, we've set a new benchmark for enterprise-grade corporate domain solutions."