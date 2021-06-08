GoDaddy customers can now create and share directly to Instagram

GoDaddy has added extra functionality to its suite of Websites + Marketing tools, which will allow users to publish posts directly to Instagram.

The move is aimed at helping small business owners looking to grow their e-commerce profile and build a more effective digital strategy. Along with direct publishing, users will be able to schedule posts to appear when they’ll have the most impact.

Being able to post directly to Instagram is an often-requested feature, although up to now few all-in-one website and marketing platforms have offered it. With demand for selling online currently skyrocketing following the coronavirus pandemic GoDaddy’s move appears to be well-timed.

The Instagram posting and scheduling feature is now available to all Websites + Marketing customers in all markets. Given Instagram's user base of over one billion people the benefit of easier social promotion for GoDaddy customers could prove very useful indeed.

“As our appetite for online shopping continues to grow, a strong online presence is crucial for businesses looking to set themselves apart from the competition," said Ben Law, Head of UK and Ireland, GoDaddy.

"We’re excited to announce this integration with Instagram as we strive to provide smaller businesses with all the tools and help they need to succeed online. We’re proud to be supporting businesses across the UK and look forward to what the future brings with this integration.”