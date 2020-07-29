GitHub reveals some major changes on future updates

Online code repository Github has announced a major shake-up in how it keeps users informed about new changes and updates on its platform.

For the first time, the Microsoft-owned database will start publicly publishing its roadmap for current and upcoming features.

Github has previously only shared details on new announcements at company events or trade shows, but says that in the current climate, more regular updates are needed.

Github roadmap

"The public roadmap is designed to give your team more information about what features and functionality you can expect from GitHub over the coming quarters," Github's Shanku Niyogi wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

"With more transparency into what we’re building, you can also plan better and share feedback earlier to influence what we’re building."

The company's public roadmap will take the form of a new public repository that is open to all Github users in the form of a project board that lays out upcoming releases.

Each item on the board will link to a detailed issue with more information about what Github is planning, why it’s important, when the company expect to deliver it, and details on how it is expected to work.

Users can also watch the repository or subscribe to individual roadmap issues to be notified about changes directly within GitHub.

The company adds that while the new public roadmap isn’t exhaustive, it will include most aspects of Github's product plans, and will be regularly updated.

The news is the latest in a series of shakeups from Github since it was acquired by Microsoft for $7.5bn back in 2018. Since then, the platform has enjoyed a number of expansions and updates, including the launch of Android and iOS apps, and also recently made all of its core features available for free to all users.