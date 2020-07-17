Ghost of Tsushima and Nintendo Switch 2: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 20

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Adam Vjestica, Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, and Gerald Lynch, Executive Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 20: Ghost of Tsushima review, Watch Dogs Legion and the Nintendo Switch 2

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what piece of tech makes us less stupid?

We also dive into the rumors for the Nintendo Switch 2, review the last big PlayStation 4 exclusive - Ghost of Tsushima - and we talk about our first time trying out Watch Dogs Legion. Yep, it's a gaming heavy episode this week.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinions is all about why someone on the show believes DC is better than Marvel. You'll need to listen to the show to find out who it is.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.