Get your James Bond fix on YouTube: 19 films all showing for free

If you're looking for some good holiday bingeing, MGM have the answer.

In partnership with YouTube they've placed the first 19 James Bond films on YouTube for free.

This is likely to be a small marketing ploy to keep your mind on the franchise while the latest takes its time coming together. No Time to Die has been delayed due to the coronavirus so the company wants to keep your attention.

Even if this is the case, we'll always take some free content. Well in the case of South Africans free-ish. In a classic tale for us at the bottom of the world, the streams don't appear to be "available in our region". However, it has been a while since we let a little region issue stop us.

Simply hop on your VPN to get access and dive into the world of 007. Whether you start at the beginning and work your way through or only pick the best to binge on, the choice it yours.