Garmin hack, OnePlus Nord and PS5 leaks: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 23

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are John McCann, TechRadar's Deputy Editor, and Sam Roberts, TechRadar's Senior Entertainment Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 23: The Umbrella Academy Season 2, OnePlus Nord review

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: which video game series do you want to see turned into a Netflix-style TV show?

We also dive into our OnePlus Nord review, chat about the Garmin hack and all about The Umbrella Academy Season 2. We also compare the Dell XPS 13 vs Zenbook 13, and discuss some of the many PS5 rumors.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinions is all about whether we thought Halo Infinite looked any good. Did we love it, or hate it? You'll have to listen to find out.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.