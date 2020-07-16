Best free games 2020: the top free games to download on PC

Let the best free PC games of 2020 help you escape the stresses of daily life. Whether you just want to kill a bit of extra time or you’re looking to unwind after a long day’s work, these PC games should more than suffice without costing you a dime.

Believe it or not, the best free PC games are just as entertaining – if not more – as their paid counterparts. Though you do have to keep an eye out as some of them offer microtransactions, which could pile up if you’re not careful. And, with a few premium indie titles, cool co-op PC games , some of the best PC games , and titles from Steam , GOG and even (brace yourself) EA’s Origin client, you’ll never be bored again with the best free games for PC.

Have hours of fun and entertainment on the best gaming PC without spending a dime with the best free PC games. From free-to-play Battle Royale games like Fortnite to online CCGs like Hearthstone, these will be the best and cheapest form of entertainment you’ve ever partake in.

Bill Thomas and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article