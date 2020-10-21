Game teases big tech discounts for Black Friday

This year's month-long Black Friday is gearing up to be a big one and MassMart has revealed that tech won't be left behind when it comes to deals.

MassMart, the owner of Game and Makro, has already confirmed that they won't be having one weekend of deals but rather almost the whole month of November will be full of weekly deals and specials.

Game has confirmed that those on the lookout for deals on the most popular tech won't be disappointed.

The most popular products

This year Game has taken over from DionWired as the top retailer for tech products in the country. As such, it is where customer are expecting to get the best prices this year for Black Friday.

Game confirmed that they have negotiated their tech deals based on the most popular large tech appliances sold in previous years. These include laptops, TVs, electronics and gaming.

The exact deals are only going to be revealed at the beginning of the week that they're on and will only run for that week without repeating any other time in the month.