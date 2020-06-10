Game on: all signs point to Bose launching new QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset

Bose's QuietComfort 35 II is often considered to be amongst the best noise-cancelling headphones currently available thanks to its class-leading noise cancellation, balanced sound quality and smart voice assistant integration.

Now, it appears Bose is looking to enter the gaming headset market, with references to an unannounced “QC35 II Gaming Headset” discovered by 9to5Google's APK Insight team during a teardown of the latest Bose Connect app update.

Among the app's many strings of code are numerous references to a device codenamed "Tibbers," which 9to5Google explains is itself a reference to the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, League of Legends.

Additionally, a deeper dive into the app shows the product codenamed Tibbers referred to by a far more likely name, “Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset”.

Talking tech

To make the gaming correlation even more explicit, each mention of the word Tibbers within the strings appears to be directly related to the connecting of a wired gaming microphone into the headphones' AUX port, and how doing so will automatically switch off Bluetooth connectivity.

Unfortunately, this would suggest that Bose's gaming headset will not take advantage of the QC35 II's built-in Bluetooth functionality.

Also included within the Bose Connect app update is what appears to be a video diagram of the product which offers a clear idea of how the microphone connectivity will work – you can watch the full video by clicking on the screenshot below.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

It's unknown at this stage whether Bose's product will end up being a complete gaming headset or if it will simply be a wired microphone attachment which users can plug into existing QuietComfort 35 II cans.

Given the full “Bose QC35 II Gaming Headset” product name discovered within the app, we have to imagine that the audio company is at least considering a package that includes both.

Of course, we won't know for sure until Bose makes an official announcement, and there's still the possibility that the company may never follow through on its plans for a gaming headset. As always, we'll keep you informed of any developments as they occur.