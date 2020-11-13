Galaxy Tab A7 arrives in South Africa: Price, availability

Samsung has released the Galaxy Tab A7 in South Africa and is offering a special deal for those looking for a new tablet.

Designed with gaming, late night streaming and multitasking in mind, this tablet is trying to prove why you should consider it for your day-to-day use.

Specs

Featuring a 10.4-inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, the focus is clearly on entertainment and games.

At only 7mm thick and made from lightweight metal, it is easily portable so you never have to worry about taking it anywhere.

It is powered by a Qualcomm SM6115 processor paired with 3GB RAM, and boasts 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded with up to 1TB additional capacity via a microSD card slot.

The 7,040mAh battery which has smart charge technology can last you ages even with pretty heavy streaming.

Although taking pictures with a tablet still seems a bit mom-esque it does have an 8MP camera with autofocus and a 5MP front camera.

The qua-speakers means you'll feel like you're listening to surround sound and the facial recognition means your tablet is pretty secure.

Price and Availability

Considered among the cheaper tablets by Samsung, the pricing is fairly reasonable for the A7.

With Wi-Fi only it costs R4,999, while the WiFi and LTE version costs R6,495.

Those buying the tablet now will be able to get 50% off the Book Cover case to keep that tablet safe until the December, 31.