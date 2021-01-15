Galaxy Buds Pro and Samsung SmartTags launched in South Africa

Samsung didn't just reveal their new smartphone range during their unpacked event. Another two big reveals delighted Samsung fans: The Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTags were shown off, along with their local pricing.

Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Live last year to much fanfare and have followed up with another great offer for the wireless earbud market.

The Galaxy Buds Pro build on the tiny shell design with pretty good power. With PX7 ³ water resistance, 4 adjustable levels of ambient sound levels, and an 11mm woofer. The 61 mAh battery improves playtime to an hour after a short five-minute charge.

The Buds Pro will set you back R4,000 but a big win for those who were keen on their predecessors is that the Bud Live are dropping to R3,000 as a result.

They will be available in the country from January 15.

Much like many have been dreaming for decades, these tags attach to an object and you can then track it on your smartphone through an app.

The tags are more of a novelty than a key tech piece but for those who really struggle with losing their bags, keys it would be a game-changer. It's even a great idea for pets. Attaching it to their collar means you don't have to worry as much about them going missing.

For a single SmartTag, you’re looking at paying R400, or you can buy them as a two pack for R800.