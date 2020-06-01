Future Games Show promises big reveals of upcoming games – here's how to watch it

[UPDATE: The Future Games Show has been postponed to June 13.]

On June 6, our friends over at GamesRadar will host the Future Games Show, a digital stream showcasing the most exciting games of 2020 and beyond – with over 30 new games being shown and a bunch of exclusive world premieres.

Hosted by gaming voice-over royalty Nolan North and Emily Rose (Drake and Elena from the Uncharted series), the showcase promises a mix of exclusives, deep-dives, developer interviews and roundtables, from both AAA and indie publishers and studios including Square Enix, Team 17, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital and many more.

Not only that, but there will be spotlights and future-gazing from industry experts and leading developers, who will explore what we can expect from next-gen gaming.

“With no E3 this year we want to make sure we still bring gaming fans all the latest news from what is shaping up to be a fantastic year in games," Daniel Dawkins, content director of games and film at GamesRadar said. "The show is packed full of exclusive world premieres, new trailers, developer interviews and deep-dives from studios big and small.

"We're thrilled to be taking a closer look at what the next generation of gaming means for the way we play, exploring everything from machine learning to NPC intelligence – and how technology will transform the games of tomorrow.”

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show will take place on June 6 at 2:30pm PDT / 5:30pm EDT / 10:30pm BST (or June 7 at 7:30am AEST), straight after the PC Gaming Show.

The hour-long show will be streamed on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and GamesRadar.