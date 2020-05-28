Fujitsu offers a new way to work from home with major device rollout

Fujitsu has unveiled 14 new models of tablets, notebooks and mobile workstations geared towards a the newly mobile, remote workforce working from home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The launches include nine models of Notebook LIFEBOOK, four models of the ARROWS Tab (Windows tablet) and one model of Fujitsu Workstation CELSIUS, all of which will go on sale in Japan from today.

Many companies are allowing all employees to continue working from home, with the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way the business world operates, and Fujitsu says its new launches reflect this new reality, with the releases targeting a wide range of remote workers.

Future-ready

The new launches include multiple variants of the LIFEBOOK U-Series:

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK U7310/D

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK U7410/D

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK U7510/D

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK U9310/D

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK U9310X/D

All the models under this range feature a 10th generation Intel CPU, as well as the Windows 10 OS updated as of last November. There is also a privacy camera shutter function which prevents unauthorised access to the webcam.

The LIFEBOOK E/A series features large-screen laptops suited primarily for office and remote work. All four models in this series have a removable privacy filter that prevents third-party snooping and protects against information leaks.

The LIFEBOOK notebooks will be available from late May onwards, with four new models being released:

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK E5410/D

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK E5510/D

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK A7510/D

FUJITSU Notebook LIFEBOOK A5510/D

The ARROWS Tab Q series, meanwhile, offers both educational and enterprise models which will go on sale in Japan from late May to early June.

The educational tablets come with a QR code reader application and Function Manager-QR Code Reader. This is a proprietary application developed by Fujitsu Cloud Computing which can scan QR codes on textbooks and use pre-installed video and audio resources.

FUJITSU Tablet ARROWS Tab Q7310/DE

FUJITSU Tablet ARROWS Tab Q7310/DB

FUJITSU Tablet ARROWS Tab Q5010/DE

FUJITSU Tablet ARROWS Tab Q5010/DB

The CELSIUS M7010 mobile workstation comes with the Windows 10 May 2019 update installed and like Fujitsu's notebooks, will be available in late May.