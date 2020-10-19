Fujifilm introduces X-S10 midrange mirrorless camera with IBIS

The Fujifilm X-S10 has launched in South Africa. The camera is the latest addition to X Series family of compact and lightweight mirrorless digital cameras.

This is the first of Fujifilm’s midrange X Series cameras to feature In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS), joining the likes of the high-end X-T4 and X-H1.

The camera is equipped with the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the high-speed image X-Processor 4 processing engine (both found on the X-T4), the X-S10 offers maximum functionality in a compact body.

The device weighs 465g and is perfect for anyone needing a camera that is both lightweight and professional.

The AUTO/SP (Scene Position) Mode automatically adjusts the camera settings to produce stunning images without the need to make fine adjustments to images settings. This makes it an ideal camera for beginners.

Full manual controls are also on offer.

The camera really offers something for everyone. Photographers and filmmakers to vloggers and hobbyists will all be interested in the device.

The advanced video capabilities of the X-S10 can either produce sharp 4K/30P 4:2:210-bit video or high-speed full-HD video at 240fps. The vari-angle LCD screen (approx. 1.04 million dots, touchscreen) can also be flipped forward 180 degrees.



Key features

A newly developed, smaller IBIS for its compact body

The camera’s in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism is approximately 30% smaller in volume and weight than the X-T4’s.

Despite its weight of 450g, the X-S10 delivers up to 6.0-stops* of five-axis image stabilization. It is also the first mid-range X Series camera to use a motion sensor retention mechanism, which is a mechanical shock absorber that guards against slight vibrations that may come from the shutter unit, adding another level of stability to ensure that image clarity and resolution are maintained.

To further assist with hand-held stability, the X-S10 features a large, ergonomic magnesium-alloy grip, making it easier to keep the camera stable when larger lenses are mounted. The design also includes a magnesium-alloy front and top-plate to keep the body rigid and robust.

*Offering a 6.0-stop advantage to 20 out of 30 interchangeable lenses for the X Series (XF/XC lenses), currently available.



FUJIFILM Film Simulation modes were created to celebrate the history of photographic film by digitizing some of the industry’s most iconic analog films.

The X-S10 features 18 exclusive modes, including ETERNA Bleach Bypass, which creates a beautiful, desaturated, high-contrast look.

Owners will also find an updated [AUTO / SP (Scene Position)] mode on the X-S10 which automatically adjusts shooting settings to suit a given scene. This makes it possible to photograph landscapes with clarity and vivid colours, create portraits with beautiful skin tones, or shoot evenly balanced images in back-lit conditions - regardless of skill level.



Dependable AF and high-speed burst mode performance for those important moments

The combination of X-S10’s high-speed AF and AF-tracking performance with the X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor’s 2.16 million phase detection pixels and X-Processor 4’s computing power provides quick and accurate autofocus results, achieving focus in as fast as 0.02 seconds in some cases, even at -7.0 EV*.

The X-S10 includes advanced Face and Eye Detection AF which means portraits are crystal clear and fast-moving subjects are easy to keep sharp consistently with Tracking AF.

Also included is blackout-free high-speed burst shooting** of 8fps in the mechanical shutter and 30fps in the electronic shutter.

*_When the XF50mmF1.0 is mounted

**_High-speed continuous shooting without blackout, in which the viewfinder goes dark during shooting, causing the user to lose sight of the subject; This is only available when using the electronic shutter.

Vari-angle LCD monitor and viewfinder that supports three boost modes

The X-S10 has a vari-angle LCD monitor that can rotate up to 180 degrees, making it useful not only for selfies but also to make stills and videos from various camera positions. The viewfinder’s Live View function has three Boost modes available including Low Light Priority, Resolution Priority model, and Frame Rate Priority.

Extensive video-recording functions

The X-S10 generates 4K video from the amount of data equivalent to 6K to ensure the footage is in high resolution with low noise. It supports recording 4K/30p 4:2:0 8-bit video onto an SD camera inserted in the camera, and outputting 4K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit video via the HDMI port.

The camera is also capable of high-speed full-HD recording at 240p, producing up to 10x slow-motion footage of a split-second motion of a fast-moving subject.

In addition to X-S10’s IBIS, its Digital Image Stabilization (DIS) mode will powerfully compensate for any camera shake even when walking with the camera.

Adding IS Mode Boost provides even more stabilization, nearly eliminating camera shake when it is used from a fixed, hand-held position.

With a dedicated movie recording button on its top-plate, X-S10 lets users start recording video even while they are creating still images.

Exposure and focus settings are automatically recorded in AUTO mode*.

* _The AF mode switches to Continuous AF.



Pricing and availability

The FUJIFILM X-S10 will be landing in South Africa mid-November, offering three options:

X-S10 Body only – approx. R18,000

X-S10 + FUJINON Lens XF18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS – approx. R24,000

X-S10 + FUJINON Lens XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR – approx. R26,000.