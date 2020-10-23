Free online learning platform available for South Africans

South Africans who are looking to upskill themselves are able to access an online learning-based platform for free.

The course is available due to the collaboration of the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA), the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), and Coursera.

The project's aim is to get 50,000 young South Africans to engage with the content and to essentially set themselves up with imperative digital skills at no cost.

Coursera is the globe's largest online learning platform and is already in cahoots with other NEMISA offerings.

The platform boasts around 3,000 courses, giving students plenty of options to choose from, based on their interests.

Tech courses like coding, app development, data science and more are particular points of interest.

The platform is geared to supporting any students who either didn't make the cut into a tertiary institution, who did not finish school, graduates seeking employment, school learners and everything in between.

How to apply

NEMISA explained that those interested in applying can do so by filling out an online form which can be accessed here.

Alternatively one can apply through the NEMISA website.

By applying through the website you will need to fill in your details and once this has been completed NEMISA will send out an invitation to join.

Upon successful completion of the courses, one can add the intentionally recognised Coursera certification to their credentials.

Applications close on October 31 2020.