Epic Games Store free games: this week's giveaways revealed

Ready for this week's free Epic Games Store games? With the world continuing to be still turned upside down Covid-19, there's never been a better time to stay indoors and game. Whether you're setting out on an epic single-player adventure, or teaming up with your buddies online, video games are the cure all we need right now during these unprecedented times. It's nice of Epic to give away free games each and every week, then.

This week, Epic is giving away Alien Isolation for free, which is available to download until April 29. This survival horror sees you play as Amanda Ripley, who enters the labyrinthine Sevastopol space station in search of her mother, Ellen.

You can grab it here, and watch a trailer of the game in action below:

More free games

As for the other games? Well, Epic is also giving away Hand of Fate 2, a dungeon crawler with roguelite and board game elements.

Epic Games Store is continuing to offer free games every week for the foreseeable future as part of its commitment to winning over gamers. It's aiming to establish itself as a serious game distribution force, duking it out against the long-standing king of PC gaming, Valve's Steam platform.

While Epic has courted some controversy through its aggressive approach to securing PC gaming exclusives for its platform, it's hard to argue against its continued distribution of top-notch free games.

Next week's games

Can't wait to get your hands on some more games without spending a penny? Epic is giving away Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms on April 29.

Previous free games

Want to see what you've missed so far? Check below for the historic list of freebies that the Epic Games Store has offered up to its customers so far:

Ken Follet's The Pillars of Earth (April 15 - April 22, 2021)

The First Tree (April 15 - April 22, 2021)

Deponia: The Complete Journey (April 15 - April 22, 2021)

3 out of 10: Season 2 (April 8 - April 15, 2021)

Tales of the Neon Sea (April 1 - April 8, 2021)

Creature in the well (March 25 - April 1, 2021)

The Fall (March 18 - March 25, 2021)

Surviving Mars (March 11 - March 18, 2021)

Wargame: Red Dragon (March 4 - March 11, 2021)

Sunless Sea (February 25 - March 4, 2021)

Rage 2 (February 18 - February 25, 2021)

Absolute Drift Zen Edition (February 18 - February 25, 2021)

Halycon 6 (February 11 - February 18, 2021)

Metro: Last Light Redux (February 4 - February 11, 2021)

For The King (February 4 - February 11, 2021)

Dandara: Trials of Fear (January 28 - February 4, 2021)

Galactic Civilizations 3 (January 21 - January 28, 2021)

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition (January 14 - January 21, 2021)

Crying Suns (January 7 - January 14, 2021)

Jurassic World Evolution (December 31 - January 7, 2021)

Torchlight II (December 30 - December 31, 2020)

Solitairica (December 29 - December 30, 2020)

Stranded Deep (December 28 - December 29, 2020)

Night in the Woods (December 27 - December 28, 2020)

My Time in Portia (December 26 - December 27, 2020)

Darkest Dungeon (December 25 - December 26, 2020)

Inside (December 24 - December 25, 2020)

Tropico 5 (December 23 - December 24, 2020)

Metro 2033 Redux (December 22 - December 23, 2020)

Alien: Isolation (December 21 - December 22, 2020)

Defense Grid: The Awakening (December 20 - December 21, 2020)

The Long Dark (December 19 - December 20, 2020)

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (December 18 - December 19, 2020)

Cities: Skylines (December 17 - December 18, 2020)

Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition (December 10 - December 17, 2020)

Tyranny: Gold Edition (December 10 - December 17, 2020)

Cave Story+ (December 3 - December 10, 2020)

MudRunner (November 26 - December 3, 2020)

The World Next Door (November 19 - November 26, 2020)

Elite Dangerous (November 19 - November 26, 2020)

The Textorcist (November 12 - November 19, 2020)

Dungeons 3 (November 5 - November 12, 2020)

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (October 29 - November 5, 2020)

Blair Witch (October 29 - November 5, 2020)

Layers of Fear 2 (October 21 - October 29, 2020)

Costume Quest 2 (October 21 - October 29, 2020)

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (October 15 - October 21, 2020)

Kingdom New Lands (October 15 - October 21, 2020)

Abzu (October 8 - October 15, 2020)

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam (October 8 - October 15, 2020)

Pikuniku (October 1 - October 8, 2020)

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition (September 24 - October 1, 2020)

Stick It To The Man! (September 17 - September 24, 2020)

Football Manager 2020 (September 17 - September 24, 2020)

Watch Dogs 2 (September 17 - September 24, 2020)

Railway Empire (September 10 - September 17, 2020)

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine (September 10 - September 17, 2020)

Into the Breach (September 3 - September 10, 2020)

Shadowrun Collection (August 27 - September 3, 2020)

Hitman (August 27 - September 3, 2020)

Enter the Gungeon (August 20 - August 27, 2020)

God's Trigger (August 20 - August 27, 2020)

The Alto Collection (August 13 - August 20, 2020)

Remnant: From the Ashes (August 13 - August 20, 2020)

Wilmot's Warehouse (August 6 - August 13, 2020)

3 Out of 10 (August 6 - August 13, 2020)

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP (July 30 - August 6, 2020)

Barony (July 30 - August 6, 2020)

20XX (July 30 - August 6, 2020)

Tacoma (July 23 - July 30, 2020)

Next Up Hero (July 23 - July 30, 2020)

Torchlight 2 (July 16 - July 23, 2020)

The Escapists 2 (July 9 - July 16, 2020)

Lifeless Planet (July 9 - July 16, 2020)

Killing Floor 2 (July 9 - July 16, 2020)

Hue (July 2 - July 9, 2020)

AER Memories of Old (June 25 - July 2, 2020)

Stranger Things 3: The Game (June 25 - July 2, 2020)

Pathway (June 18 - June 25, 2020)

Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection (June 11 - June 18, 2020)

Ark: Survival Evolved (June 11 - June 18, 2020)

Overcooked! (June 4 - June 11, 2020)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (May 28 - June 4, 2020)

Civilization 6 (May 21 - May 28, 2020)

GTA 5 (May 14 - May 21, 2020)

Death Coming (May 7 - May 14, 2020)

Amnesia: The Dark Descent (April 30 - May 7, 2020)

Crashlands (April 30 - May 7, 2020)

For the King (April 23 - April 30, 2020)

Just Cause 4 (April 16 - April 23, 2020)

Wheels of Aurelia (April 16 - April 23, 2020)

Close to the Sun (April 9 - 16, 2020)

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments (April 9 -14, 2020)

Drawful 2 (April 2 - April 9, 2020)

Gone Home (April 2 - April 9, 2020)

Hob (April 2 - April 9, 2020)

Figment (March 26 - April 1, 2020)

Tormentor X Punisher (March 26 - April 1, 2020)

World War Z (March 26 - April 1, 2020)

Stanley Parable (March 20 - 26, 2020)

Watch Dogs (March 20 - 26, 2020)

A Short Hike (March 13-19, 2020)

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust (March 13-19, 2020)

Mutazione (March 13-19, 2020)

GoNNER (March 5-12, 2020)

Offworld Trading Company (March 5-12, 2020)

Inner Space (February 27-March 5, 2020)

Faeria (February 20-27, 2020)

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate (February 20-27, 2020)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (February 13-20, 2020)

Aztez (February 13-20, 2020)

Carcassonne (February 6-13, 2020)

Ticket to Ride (February 6-13, 2020)

Pandemic* (February 6-13, 2020)

Farming Simulator 19 (January 30-February 6, 2020)

The Bridge (January 23-30, 2020)

Horace (January 16-23, 2020)

Sundered Eldritch Edition (January 9-16, 2020)

Steep, Darksiders I Warmastered Edition, and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition (January 1-9, 2020)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (December 31, 2019-January 1, 2020)

Hello Neighbor (December 30-31, 2019)

The Talos Principle (December 29-30, 2019)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (December 29-29, 2019)

Hyper Light Drifter (December 27-28, 2019)

Faster Than Light (December 26-27, 2019)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (December 25-26, 2019)

Celeste (December 24-25, 2019)

Ape Out (December 23-24, 2019)

Little Inferno (December 22-23, 2019)

Superhot (December 21-22, 2019)

TowerFall Ascension (December 20-21, 2019)

Into The Breach (December 19-20, 2019)

The Escapists and The Wolf Among Us (December 12-19, 2019)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition (December 6-12, 2019)

Rayman Legends (November 29-December 6, 2019)

Bad North (November 21-29, 2019)

The Messenger (November 14-21, 2019)

Nuclear Throne and Ruiner (November 7-14, 2019)

SOMA and Costume Quest (October 31-November 7, 2019)

Layers of Fear and Q.U.B.E. 2 (October 24-31, 2019)

Observer and Alan Wake's American Nightmare (October 17-24, 2019)

Surviving Mars and DLCs (Space Race and Resupply Pack) (October 10-17, 2019)

Minit (October 3-10, 2019)

Everything and Metro 2033: Redux (September 26-October 3, 2019)

Batman Arkham Collection (three games) and Lego Batman Trilogy (September 19-26, 2019)

Conarium (September 12-19, 2019)

The End is Nigh and Abzu (September 5-12, 2019)

Celeste and Inside (August 29-September 5, 2019)

Fez (August 22-29, 2019)

Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (August 15-22, 2019)

GNOG (August 8-15, 2019)

For Honor and Alan Wake (August 2-9, 2019)

Moonlighter and This War of Mine (July 25-August 2, 2019)

LIMBO (July 17-25, 2019)

Torchlight (July 11-18, 2019)

Overcooked! (July 4-11, 2019)

Last Day of June (June 27-July 4, 2019)

Rebel Galaxy (June 20-27, 2019)

Enter The Gungeon (June 13-20, 2019)

Kingdom: New Lands (June 6-13, 2019)

City of Brass (May 30-June 6, 2019)

RiME (May 23-30, 2019)

Stories Untold (May 16-30, 2019)

World of Goo (May 2-16, 2019)

Transistor (April 18-May 2, 2019)

The Witness (April 4-18, 2019)

Oxenfree (March 21-April 4, 2019)

Slime Rancher (March 7-21, 2019)

Thimbleweed Park (February 21-March 7, 2019)

Axiom Verge (February 7-21, 2019)

Jackbox Party Pack (January 24-February 7, 2019)

What Remains of Edith Finch (January 11-24, 2019)

Super Meat Boy (December 28, 2018-January 10, 2019)

Subnautica (December 12-27, 2018)