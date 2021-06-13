Get that motor running – Forza Horizon 5 is on the way, and it's coming sooner than you'd think.

The Forza Horizon 5 release date has been set for November 9, 2021, and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. And we've got the first Forza Horizon 5 trailer for you to enjoy, too:

An extended look

Forza Horizon 5 was given an extended showing at Xbox's E3 2021 showcase, and boy did it look beautiful. Confirming its 4K / 60fps / Ray-tracing target, it's being built from the ground-up with next-gen (or, as we'd call it now, current gen) in mind.

Set in an "authentic" recreation of Mexico, we were treated to high-end cars tearing up the desert, weaving through towns, and being soaked by stormy weather.

Beach and off-road buggies again feature, with what developers Playground Games is calling its biggest open-world driving game to date. The power of the new-gen consoles will allow you to see for miles across the map, with an increased focus on story compared to earlier Forza Horizon games.

It'll have lots of new tricks up its sleeve too, with proper real-time multiplayer, a battle royal "Eliminator" mode, and even some mad cap minigames.

An "Events Lab" is also being introduced – a toolset that will let fans create there own races, game modes and mad cap challenges. We caught a glimpse of bowling pin runs, gigantic jumps, and huge fans to propel vehicles into the air.

But more than anything, we were left gobsmacked by the visuals. This will be a truly pretty game, fully harnessing the power of the Xbox Series X. All eyes will be on Sony now – can Gran Turismo 7 match the ambition and beauty on show here?