For the love of bass: Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass earbuds released in SA

South Africans are spoiled for choice when it comes to true wireless earbuds, but picking one that suits you, and actually does as advertised, is difficult.

This is especially frustrating because their prices vary as much as their quality. Sony have made that decision even harder by bringing another pair into the mix - the WF-XB700 Extra Bass™ earbuds.

With punchy, powerful, low-end sound these earbuds were designed for those who love a good bassline.

Specs

The WF-XB700 Extra Bass™ earbuds have an Ergonomic Tri-hold structure to ensure they stay in your ear no matter what you're doing. A four silicone bud option included.

The bluetooth ensures you keep listening without interruption within a line of site range of 10 metres. The chip transmits sound to both ears simultaneously and the optimised antenna ensures a stable connection.

Listeners can enjoy a 9 hour battery life, which extends to 18 hours with the charging case on hand. The 10 minute quick charge also provides an hour of playback, for when you don't have loads of time.

The earbuds have an IPX4 rating for water resistance to avoid damage from sweat and water.

The built-in microphone also means you don't have to take your phone out of your pocket when answering a call.

Price

So far, these earbuds are only available at Sony retailers and are not stocked with Sony official online partners which means you'll have to go in-store to get them.

They cost R2,999 which puts them in the upper mid-range category, a grand less than Apple's Airbuds 2 but well below some of the top-tier options.