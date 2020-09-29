Flip Phone wants to flip your old smartphones for cash

Flip Phone, a South African tech company, has come up with a simple, quick way to deal with that draw in your home full of old smartphones.

Since we all upgrade at least every two years, the question of what to do with your old phone is always a tough one.

Conor Copas, founder of Flip Phone, saw this as an opportunity to make it easier for South Africans to sell their old smartphones and create a market for cheaper, second-hand options.

If you have an Apple, the iStore will buy your phone back but this only translates into an iStore gift voucher or used for your next purchase.

Flip Phone use Instant EFT to send that cash right to your bank account, making the exchange pretty seamless.

How to sell

On Flip Phones website, simply click the 'Sell My Phone' button, and fill in your phone details. You'll receive an instant quote which will be emailed to you too.

Enter your details and follow the prompts on screen to arrange a convenient collection date. On the day of collection, our courier will overnight the phone to the offices for inspection. You get paid instantly once the company has inspected your phone, often within a single business day.