Fitbit introduces COVID-19 tab in South Africa

Fitbit is introducing a designated COVID-19 tab on its app so South Africans can access information, support and resources in one place.

The update includes tools which remind users to keep up healthy habits, such as new clock faces with reminders to wash hands, to move, to include at-home workouts and take mindfulness breaks.

In addition, the tab will add real-time updates from the World Health Organization on the virus.

Users can also help Fitbit to support COVID-19 research. By wearing their watch, users who opt in to share their data will contribute to the The Scripps Research DETECT study and The Stanford Healthcare Innovation Lab COVID-19 PROTECT wearables study.

Information about these studies can be found in the new tab.

"Here at Fitbit, your health and wellness have always been and will always be our top priority. By using these resources, we hope we can help you stay the course of your goals, and make safe and healthy choices while at home, as we all move forward, together," the company said in a statement.

The COVID-19 tab begins roll out this week and users will see the new tab on the bottom right corner of the Fitbit app.