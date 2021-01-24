First Godzilla vs King Kong trailer promises a noisy, silly showdown

The first trailer for the movie Godzilla vs Kong is here, and it very much delivers on the promise of the title. If you want to watch two CG monsters beat each other up in almost video game-like fashion, this teaser has it all. The crossover film is releasing on HBO Max and in theaters on March 26 in the US, with a UK release being less clear – Warner Bros UK simply says it's "coming soon" in a tweet.

Here's the trailer:

HBO Max subscribers will have 31 days to check it out once it releases, and then it leaves the streamer, presumably returning to the service at a later date.

This film is a sequel to 2014's Godzilla and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as the pretty-decent Kong: Skull Island released in 2017. Actors returning from King of the Monsters include Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler – as glimpsed in the trailer, Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgård are also part of the cast.

An official synopsis has been revealed for the film, too, which you can read below.

"Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans – instigated by unseen forces – is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Hopefully it's not one of those "whoever wins, we lose" situations.

A huge moment for streaming

Like Wonder Woman 1984, this film was originally intended for a theatrical experience rather than to be enjoyed at home. While it's harder to get invested in the fictional universe of a few Godzilla and King Kong movies than, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joining them up was clearly intended to be a massive cinematic event.

Now, it'll mostly happen in people's houses in the US, after more than seven years of build-up. And it'll be joined by many other Warner Bros movies launching on HBO Max in 2021, including Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad and anything else scheduled to release before 2022 begins.

It means that when it comes to streaming movies, HBO Max will have the biggest content around all year. Surely the trailer above makes it worth dropping $14.99 for a month to check the service out?