First foldable iPhone may be a clamshell and come in lots of bright colors

Apple's is heavily rumored to be working on its first foldable phone - it's commonly being referred to as the iPhone Flip, although that's unlikely to be its final name - and a new source has suggested the company may be eyeing a clamshell design like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr 2020.

Jon Prosser, a source who has a mixed track record with Apple leaks, has said he has spoken to sources within Apple that have provided some key details as well as the clamshell rumor.

We've previously heard that Apple is considering a clamshell design rather than a larger phone that folds like a book, and this is a new source suggesting a similar thing.

Prosser's information also suggests the company is eyeing "fun colors" for its iPhone Flip, which may mean we see hues more akin to the iPhone 12 than the iPhone 12 Pro range.

He doesn't provided any examples of the colors we can expect, but that's likely as Apple hasn't settled on exact shades it'll use for its foldable phone yet.

The last piece of information provided by Prosser suggests the iPhone Flip is still a few years away. He says he doesn't believe the foldable iPhone will be here until 2023, and that's at the earliest so we're likely going to have to wait a while longer for this product.

Take all of this with a pinch of salt as we've seen Prosser's sources get information wrong before, and it may well be that the plan changes before the iPhone Flip actually hits shop shelves.

Via Cult of Mac