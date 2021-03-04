Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: what you need to know about FF7 Remake on PS5

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was revealed during Sony's State of Play in February 2021, following leaks suggesting that Square Enix was working on a PS5 version of the game.

Intergrade is an 'enhanced and expanded' version of the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS5, which is due to release on June 10. This PS5 version brings with it visual optimizations, a new Photo Mode, and a new story content featuring fan-favorite Yuffie. What's more, those who own the game on PS4 are in luck as (most) will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

Want to know more about FF7 Remake on PS5? Read on for everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is releasing on June 10, 2021 for PS5. Some PS4 owners of the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free. Scroll down to find out more.

What enhancements does Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade add?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade adds visual optimizations and new story content to the game. The PS5 version improves the game’s lighting, texture, and environments, while adding new features including the ability to switch between Graphics Mode, which prioritizes high quality 4K graphics (4K compatible display required), and Performance Mode, which prioritizes smooth action at 60fps. In addition, Intergrade adds a new Photo Mode, so players can pose and save moments like in-game photographers.

In addition to these visual improvements, Intergrade also includes a brand new episode featuring Yuffie as a playable character. This new episode sees Yuffie infiltrating Midgar and conspiring with Avalanche HQ to steal the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company.

Can PS4 owners upgrade to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Those who own Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free – for both the digital and physical versions. In addition, all your save data from the PS4 version will carry across to the enhanced version. However, there are some caveats.

The first is that the PS4 owners who upgrade to the PS5 version for free will have to purchase the Yuffie episode separately (price TBC) – so they aren't technically getting Intergrade, just the PS5 upgrade.

It's also worth noting that this free upgrade only applies to those who actually bought the game and so those who have claimed it as part of PS Plus' March offering will not be eligible for the PS5 upgrade.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade utilize PS5 hardware features?

(Image credit: Square Enix / Sony)

Unfortunately, those who hope that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will take full advantage of the PS5's hardware features will be disappointed.

In an interview with Famitsu (translated by VGC), Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura said that PS5 hardware features, namely the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, will only be “partially supported” with Intergrade and that fans will have to wait for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 for the full PS5 hardware experience. He said: “in terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch.”