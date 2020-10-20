Fall Guys Season 2 release date, new maps, skins and patch notes

Fall Guys Season 2 is available now on PS4 and PC, and sees the incredibly popular bean-filled battle royale game get brand new content that’s inspired by the Middle Ages. A major new update is available right now, so there's never been a better time jump back into the bonkers mayhem that is Fall Guys.

The update introduces four new levels and more personalization options for players, including nicknames, customizable nameplates and new game modes to select.

Players can expect to unlock a whole host of new unlockables now that Fall Guys Season 2 has officially begun, such as adorable costumes and emotes. You’ll be able to dress like a dragon, win as a wizard or go for victory as a Viking – need we say more? Thought not.

Season 2 will introduces a number of new rounds to the game, all inspired by its medieval theme. Players will have to bundle over castle walls, dodge swinging axes and scale movable siege ramps. It looks like it will be frantic, fresh fun, and it looks ridiculous as always thanks to the bumbling beans on screen.

You can jump into the full patch notes here if you want a granular breakdown of every change and new addition.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout What platforms can you Fall Guys on? PC and PS4

PC and PS4 What is a Fall Guy? We’re not sure, but they look like big jelly beans

We’re not sure, but they look like big jelly beans When is Fall Guys Season 2 out? Out now

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys Season 2 is now available, as the update has dropped during October as promised. The update has hit the PC and PS4 at the same time, too, so millions of players who were already hooked on competing for crowns happy can now dive into the new content.

What is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout?

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the gaming world by storm. The game revolves around competing in a wacky game show, where the contenders have to survive various rounds until only one player remains. It's reminiscent of popular TV shows like It's a Knockout, Takeshi's Castle and Total Wipeout.

The game has become so popular thanks to the multicolored mayhem that ensues during each round, and the simple controls make it super accessible. You only need worry about running, jumping and grabbing your way through the different events.

The elimination pool starts off small, but eventually gets bigger and bigger with each round until only 15 players remain from a total of 60 competitors. Events can range from those that rely on individual skill (and let's be honest, a bit of luck) to team events. All of them can lead to some hilarious results, as you push forward in a desperate race to the finish line or try to score the most points.

As the game is essentially a battle royale game – the last jelly bean standing wins – the rush of winning a crown is palpable, as the sheer odds you have to overcome to win one makes it all the more special. It's easy to see why Fall Guys is so popular, then, and with Season 2 out now, more fun awaits.

Fall Guys Season 2 trailers

You can get a good look at the new rounds and obstacles coming to Fall Guys in the Season 2 launch trailer below. It certainly looks like winning a crown will be a lot tougher, with new rounds that present different challenges.

Fall Guys Season 2 new levels

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys Season 2 brings four new levels to the frantic free-for-all. Knight Fever, Wall Guys, Egg Siege and Hoopsie Legends all make their debut, and each offer a distinct new challenge for players to enjoy.

Knight Fever is "our hardest gauntlet level yet" according to developer Mediatonic, while Wall Guys requires players to band together in order to traverse castle walls. Egg Siege is a brand new Egg Scramble map with moving drawbridges, while Hoopsie Legends is a solo Hoopsie Round with moveable blocks.

Fall Guys Season 2 skins

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Dressing up your Fall Guy is half the fun, and with Season 2 there are plenty of new outfits to don your little bean in. New medieval costumes includes dressing like a dragon, knight and wizard, with more exclusive collaborations promised in the future.

In a surprise collaboration with Sega, Sonic is coming to Fall Guys. You can dress your jelly bean as the Blue Blur now, but we doubt it'll make you any faster.

A wild SONIC just appeared in Fall Guys!This absolute unit is yours for only:5 👑 SONIC HEAD5 👑 SONIC BUTTWe all LOVE Sonic at @Mediatonic and @devolverdigital, so we're super grateful to @SEGA for letting Sonic become a chonky jelly bean! 💙 pic.twitter.com/k6kh60lIigOctober 14, 2020

Fall Guys Season 2 season pass price

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

The first Fall Guys season pass, or battle pass as some might call it, featured 40 tiers of rewards for players to unlock. Fall Guys Season 2's season pass will feature the same amount of tiers, if not more. The current season pass is also free, which is the case for Season 2 as well.

You can earn two different currencies in Fall Guys: Kudos and Crowns. Kudos is rewarded frequently for simply playing the game, but Crowns act as the game's premium currency which is only given out by being the last player standing or earned from certain levels in the season pass.

As you'd expect, certain cosmetics can only be bought using Crowns and players can pay for more Crowns via microtransactions.

How much does Fall Guys cost?

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys isn't free-to-play. It costs $19.99 (£15.99 / AU$24.99) on Steam and PS4, but it is currently free for PS Plus subscribers. Fall Guys has sold 7 million copies on Steam and became the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time.

Will Fall Guys come to Xbox, Switch or Mobile?

As it stands, Fall Guys is only on Steam on PS4, but the developer has hinted that the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be considered if the demand is there.

In a recent statement, Medatonic said: "To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam. We'd love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which platforms you'd like us to release on next - we'd love to see how much demand there is!"

Fall Guys is coming to mobile, but only in China. The mobile version is being handled by Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili, who have secured the rights to publish the game.