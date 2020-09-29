Are the Fall Guys servers down?

Update: September 29: Fall Guys is having a maintenance period, so you'll see some disruption for an hour or so.

HOOT! We're starting a maintenance window - we expect it to last under an hour. Apologies for the late notice - we'll be back as fast as we can! September 29, 2020

Update: September 9: Fall Guys server maintenance is imminent, coming on September 10 at 8.30AM UTC. The developers also report some issues with matchmaking and receiving rewards are being worked on, if you're encountering issues today.

HOOT! We're going to get some stability improvements out during a short maintenance period tomorrow morning. We're targeting 08:30 UTC - it's likely to take around an hour. We'll keep you posted! #eightthirtybeefSeptember 9, 2020

Update: September 7: Fall Guys was having some issues today, but the developers say they should be resolved by now.

HOOT! Matchmaking and reward syncing normality has been restored, thanks for your patience over the last half hour :) #OperationalBeefSeptember 7, 2020

Update: 27 August: Fall Guys is undergoing some maintenance this morning, which will affect your ability to get into a game (but only briefly).

HOOT! Our maintenance window will begin shortly. Thanks for your patience! #imminentbeefAugust 27, 2020

Update: 19 August: Numerous Twitter reports were suggesting the Fall Guys servers were having issues today – and we saw a massive swell of traffic to this page earlier – but now we're having no problems playing the game.

Update: 15 August, 2am PT: A short period of maintenance is going on with the Fall Guys servers as the weekend kicks off, so expect minor disturbances.

HOOT! Looking at all the beans last night, we still need a bigger jar tonight. We'll have a short period of downtime in 10-15 minutes (it's our lowest-traffic period). We'll be back for you as fast as we can! ❤ #biggerbeefAugust 15, 2020

Update: August 14, 2.10am PT: Fall Guys is undergoing more maintenance, so expect temporary issues as the developers prepare for the weekend.

HOOT! We're expecting one or two more of you this weekend. We're going to do our last bit of #beefingthingsup in about an hour. We'll be back as quick as we can! Thanks for your patience as always!August 14, 2020

Update: August 13, 8.02am PT: Fall Guys was experiencing a short period of maintenance earlier today, but the developers say the game is now back.

HOOT! Servers are back online and chugging along nicely! Thank you as always for your patience #wellmaintainedbeefAugust 13, 2020

Update 10: August 11, 7.50am PT: Fall Guys maintenance was underway this morning, but has since been completed. Hopefully you're not having issues with the game...

HOOT! We're starting a short period of planned maintenance now. Check back shortly for updates #scheduledbeefAugust 11, 2020

Update 9: August 10, 14.34pm PT: Fall Guys should be up and running again, following an outage, but we are still seeing some reports on Twitter saying they're having some issues with the servers.

HOOT! Service has resumed, thanks for your patience. #TurboBeefAugust 10, 2020

Update 8: August 10, 10.17am PT: Fall Guys is officially having more server trouble, based on Twitter reports. Developer Mediatonic has now responded, saying it's aware of the issues, and that a fix is in the works – hopefully it's a temporary problem after a largely successful weekend.

HOOT! We're aware of issues affecting matchmaking right now, and are working on a fix. Stay tuned for more info! #turbulentbeefAugust 10, 2020

Update 7, August 8, 6.49am PT: Fall Guys' servers should be in better shape based on the latest update. We'll keep you informed.

HOOT! We've slowly opened matchmaking back up and things are looking good. We should have greater capacity now for the weekend rush. Thank you so much for your patience August 8, 2020

Update 6, August 8, 4.16am PT: Fall Guys developer Mediatonic acknowledged the server issues with the game on Friday, saying that it marked an all-new record number of players coming into the game, which is creating issues. A "longer-term fix" is now in the works, with the team going into "maintenance mode".

The team then followed up with this update on Satuday morning, saying the game would go into maintenance again, before the game would start coming back online once more:

HOOT! We've not been tweeting when the servers have been online as there have been hundreds of thousands of people playing even when we secretly switch them on...In 20 mins we'll be going into maintenance again, then we'll start bringing it back online after a short periodAugust 8, 2020

The developer has also mentioned extra rewards for players when the game is running effectively.

We're really sorry for the poor experience today. We kept seeing things improve as we fixed things, but with record numbers of players today, new issues have emerged. We're now moving into maintenance mode so that we can implement a longer-term fix.August 8, 2020

Update 5, August 7, 11.49am PT: Still having problems with Fall Guys' servers? You're not alone, but the devs are working on a fix. The latest update says the developers will announce when there's a fix and the game has stabilized, and the aim is to get the game sorted for the weekend.

HOOT! A lot of requests for an update - we're still working super hard on getting things all prepped for the weekend. Thank you so much for your patience, we know this isn't fun!We will let you know as soon as things have stablised and you're good to hop back in!August 7, 2020

Update 4, August 7, 11.03am PT: Yes, Fall Guys is still having server issues. The developer's server status account has posted another update confirming that there are issues and that the team is working on fixing it. There have seemingly been no further developments at the time of writing.

HOOT! Oh no, everyone rushed in too quickly 🤦‍♂️We're aware of the issues and are on it like a jelly bean on a see-sawAugust 7, 2020

Update 3, August 7, 2.14am PT: The developer's latest update says that server maintenance is still being worked on. We've still been having trouble staying in games on PC as of last night. So, hang tight...

HOOT! We're still working on the server maintenance. We'll tweet as soon as we have an update.What do you think to see-saw?August 7, 2020

Update 2, August 6, 8.22am PT: Fall Guys is indeed having server trouble, but the developer's Twitter server status account says a fix is coming.

HOOT! We're aware our servers are down - Working on fixing it ASAP, we'll keep you posted #BeefLasagnaAugust 6, 2020

Separately, a patch is coming for the game with a bunch of fixes.

We have a patch that has a bunch of fixes including one for LARGE RED LETTERS in player namesThe patch fixes a few things across the game, so we're just trying to fully test it, and make sure nothing is broken as a result of the fixes 😙👌Will keep you posted on how it goes!August 6, 2020

Update: We've been able to get into a game of Fall Guys on PS4 – so it might be worth checking again and seeing if it works for you. Today we've had matchmaking issues just getting into a game, though, after multiple attempts.

Demand is incredibly high for the game, and the developers have posted this message, explaining that account creation on PS4 is temporarily disabled while the servers are coming back online:

We tried to secretly bring the servers back online but 100,000 of you all came flooding back in lol. To cope with this, we're temporarily disabling account creation for PS4!We'll let you know as soon as it's back!Thanks for your patience!August 4, 2020

Things are "slowly coming back online" according to the official account. A more recent tweet says "Hopefully server issues will continue to improve."

We're still hard at work on improving things - things are slowly coming back online. We'll post here as soon as we have more updates!Thanks for bearing with us!August 4, 2020

Original story: Fall Guys is now available on PS Plus, and it's the new multiplayer hotness on PS4 – so hot, in fact, that players are encountering 'No Match Found' error when trying to get a game. Luckily, the developers at Mediatonic are working on a fix.

At least 120,000 players were playing the game at launch earlier today – well beyond expectations, and leading to the developers saying they were "beefing up" their servers to deal with demand. The hope was the game would be fixed within 30 minutes of this tweet, and that matchmaking would be switched off while that happened, but more than an hour later, we're getting this message in-game:

As of early afternoon UK time, the developers said on the official account that they're "still fixing things". A later message says "lots of progress" is being made on the issue.

We're still fixing things, we probably shouldn't have tried to guess how long it would take 😅Very soon™ though 👀Anyone got any spicy Fall Guys memes to pass the time?August 4, 2020

Hopefully, it'll be fixed at some point today, then – we'll keep you updated on the latest.

In terms of player numbers, this looks like a promising start for Fall Guys. This 60-player multiplayer game sees each participant racing their character across TV game show-style physical obstacles, with everyone racing to the end of the course to claim a crown. Fall Guys has launched on PS4 and PC, though it's free with PS Plus for a month, similar to how Rocket League launched back in 2015.