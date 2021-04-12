Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer teases a Captain America showdown

Spoilers for The Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 4 follow.

Disney Plus has revealed a new trailer for the final two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – and it promises a big showdown between the two titular heroes and new Captain America John Walker.

The trailer recaps key elements from the past few episodes of the show, including Walker's murder of one of the Flag Smashers, a shocking and bloody moment that capped off the latest episode. Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) appear to have come to terms with the fact that they'll have to take the shield from Walker by force.

"You don't want to do this," Walker says.

"Yeah we do," Bucky replies.

It's all deeply masculine, and you can enjoy the whole thing below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 drops this Friday on Disney Plus. A big cameo is rumored for this episode – though at least one Marvel hero has been ruled out by a producer of the show.

End of the road for new Cap

From his first appearance at the end of episode 1 as a government-endorsed Captain America, John Walker has seemed like bad news. He almost immediately fell afoul of Sam and Bucky – and warned them not to get in his way, as the trailer above recaps.

After getting his butt handed to him by the Dora Milaje at the end of episode 4, he took the step of taking a vial of Super-Soldier Serum that belonged to the Flag Smashers. The murderous rampage that followed shows that he's pretty bad news.

Taking the shield from Walker feels like a test for Sam – to show that he understands he was always supposed to carry it, and that it wasn't meant to be given up so easily. By the end of the show, we expect to see him take on the role of Captain America full-time.