The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 now sounds like a real possibility, based on recent comments about the show's future. The Disney Plus series, which ends this week after six episodes, will apparently leave the door open for more stories. This is significant, because while Marvel's Kevin Feige has previously indicated that further seasons of the studio's shows were possible, this is the first where they're talking openly about a follow-up season.

"Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season," executive producer Nate Moore tells IndieWire, saying that Marvel "always wants the possibility" of more seasons.

For the time being, then, it sounds like Marvel's plan is to keep telling Sam and Bucky's story on the small screen – assuming a second season actually gets confirmed, which hasn't happened yet.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," Moore says.

Moore discussed this because the show is planned to run in the Best Drama category at this year's Emmys, while WandaVision will run as a limited series – that's because the latter's story was more close-ended, and Marvel is treating that like a miniseries. Wanda Maximoff's story, of course, will continue in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, releasing in 2022.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier season 1 concludes this Friday on Disney Plus.

Our Falcon and Winter Soldier season 2 wish list

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has definitely had its moments, and we're very fond of the show's leading men and their chemistry together, but WandaVision felt like more of slam dunk for Marvel. That's because the former show set its sights a little higher in terms of its number of villains and changing locations, resulting in a slightly busier and more scattershot series. WandaVision kept its focus to a handful of characters all based in a single town.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been balancing the threat of a new, government-endorsed Captain America, a terrorist group and a newly-escaped Helmut Zemo – not to mention a mystery background figure known as the Power Broker. In all of this, the dynamic between the series' leading men has been a little lost at times.

Last week's episode 5, however, clawed a lot of that back by having Sam and Bucky just fix up a boat together and spend more time hanging out – it represented the best characterization of the show to date.

If there is a next season, we'd like to see a show that just has one or two great villains, and features a marked increase in wisecracking between the series' leads. It would also be cool to see Sam enjoy the role of Captain America in the next season, should he take the mantle in this final episode, instead of it weighing as heavily on him as it has in this series.